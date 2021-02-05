Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Trading Down 7.1%

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) was down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.37 and last traded at $6.65. Approximately 1,068,256 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,251,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.34.

In other Wrap Technologies news, Director David G. Norris sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $40,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,128 shares in the company, valued at $233,753.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,819 shares in the company, valued at $201,082.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $111,030.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:WRAP)

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a security technology company, develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

