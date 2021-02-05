Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Trading Down 7.1%

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) was down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.37 and last traded at $6.65. Approximately 1,068,256 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,251,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.34.
Wrap Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:WRAP)
Wrap Technologies, Inc, a security technology company, develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.
