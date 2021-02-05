Wrapped Bitcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $260.82 Million (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion and approximately $260.82 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $37,898.92 or 1.00304827 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00031429 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 48.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00058853 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000234 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003372 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 119,346 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

