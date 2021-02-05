Wrapped BNB Price Up 57.9% Over Last Week (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for approximately $67.25 or 0.00177757 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $176.60 million and approximately $132.19 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 57.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00055188 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $68.02 or 0.00179777 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00069128 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00082521 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00236774 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00047031 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,625,831 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.