Wsfs Capital Management LLC Sells 1,043 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.9% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Motco bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $355.53. 59,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,325. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $355.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $345.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.09.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

