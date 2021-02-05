Wsfs Capital Management LLC Trims Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,044 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.9% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,225,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $381,918,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,183,416,000 after acquiring an additional 325,936 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,579,134 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $492,232,000 after acquiring an additional 321,008 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 876,076 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $307,224,000 after acquiring an additional 305,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 597,302 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $209,461,000 after acquiring an additional 213,936 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNH traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $328.54. 38,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,361,089. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $311.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $346.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.02.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,257,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,907 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Argus downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Truist raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

