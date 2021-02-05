Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.26.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WYND. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of WYND opened at $49.39 on Friday. Wyndham Destinations has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $50.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -411.55 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.64 and a 200-day moving average of $37.09.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $1,083,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 619,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,834,312.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 1,403.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,207,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,248,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,720,000 after acquiring an additional 404,785 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 14.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,049,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,793,000 after acquiring an additional 374,594 shares during the period. Solel Partners LP lifted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 84.9% during the third quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 801,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,659,000 after acquiring an additional 368,158 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 344.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 401,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,351,000 after acquiring an additional 311,175 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

