X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Stock Price Up 42%

X Financial (NYSE:XYF)’s stock price rose 42% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.95 and last traded at $3.55. Approximately 2,559,217 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,326% from the average daily volume of 179,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30. The firm has a market cap of $189.54 million, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.97.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.60). X Financial had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $82.45 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in X Financial stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in X Financial (NYSE:XYF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan product is Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan catering to the credit card holders and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.

