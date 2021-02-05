xBTC (xBTC) Trading 18.5% Higher Over Last Week

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. In the last seven days, xBTC has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar. One xBTC token can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00002043 BTC on major exchanges. xBTC has a market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $45,003.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00051391 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00161385 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00063610 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00076668 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.67 or 0.00230761 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00041801 BTC.

xBTC’s total supply is 4,497,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,639,760 tokens. The official website for xBTC is xbtc.fi . The official message board for xBTC is medium.com/@Social.Capital

