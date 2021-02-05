XIO Price Reaches $0.24 on Top Exchanges (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. XIO has a market cap of $7.86 million and $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XIO has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One XIO token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000028 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000091 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About XIO

XIO is a token. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 tokens. The official website for XIO is xio.network . The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx

Buying and Selling XIO

XIO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

