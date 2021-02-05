XIO (XIO) Tops One Day Volume of $103,650.00

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 5th. One XIO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, XIO has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. XIO has a market cap of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XIO Token Profile

XIO is a token. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 tokens. XIO’s official website is xio.network . XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx

XIO Token Trading

XIO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

