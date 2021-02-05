XMax (XMX) One Day Volume Hits $1.72 Million

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. XMax has a market cap of $5.17 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMax token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, XMax has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00069102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $508.54 or 0.01346482 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,790.11 or 0.07387525 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00060401 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006522 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00040050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00017729 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00020995 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000178 BTC.

XMax Token Profile

XMax (CRYPTO:XMX) is a token. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,129,495,847 tokens. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

Buying and Selling XMax

XMax can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

