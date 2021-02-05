xRhodium (XRC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.91 Million

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One xRhodium coin can currently be bought for $2.34 or 0.00005976 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. xRhodium has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $31,900.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, xRhodium has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get xRhodium alerts:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003641 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002030 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00041164 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000239 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00018638 BTC.

About xRhodium

xRhodium (CRYPTO:XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,321,175 coins and its circulating supply is 1,241,175 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

xRhodium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for xRhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xRhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.