Xtierra (CVE:XAG) Shares Gap Down to $0.14

Shares of Xtierra Inc. (CVE:XAG) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.13. Xtierra shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 10,100 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$21.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13.

About Xtierra (CVE:XAG)

Xtierra Inc, a natural resource company, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metal deposits in Mexico. It primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, gold, and mercury deposits. The company's principal project is the Bilbao project covering an area of approximately 1,406.7 hectares comprising nine exploitation concessions located to the northwest of Mexico City in the southeastern part of the State of Zacatecas.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Xtierra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtierra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.