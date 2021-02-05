Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG Emerging Markets Sovereign ETF (NYSEARCA:ESEB) Shares Down 0.1%

Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG Emerging Markets Sovereign ETF (NYSEARCA:ESEB) was down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.19. Approximately 8,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 5,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.22.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.14.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG Emerging Markets Sovereign ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG Emerging Markets Sovereign ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.