Xuez (XUEZ) Price Hits $0.0049

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One Xuez coin can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Xuez has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. Xuez has a market capitalization of $19,498.93 and approximately $26,227.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 53% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Xuez Coin Profile

Xuez (CRYPTO:XUEZ) is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 4,958,195 coins and its circulating supply is 3,991,761 coins. The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Xuez is xuezcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, "XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure."

Xuez Coin Trading

Xuez can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xuez should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xuez using one of the exchanges listed above.

