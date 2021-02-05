Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,986 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XYL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,195,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,530,572,000 after acquiring an additional 958,866 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,149,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 972,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,781,000 after acquiring an additional 240,481 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 808.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 256,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,076,000 after acquiring an additional 227,960 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 13.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,023,000 after purchasing an additional 189,156 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cowen lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

XYL stock opened at $97.17 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.62 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xylem news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,281,453. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 7,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $714,025.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,507.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,782 shares of company stock worth $4,388,566. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

