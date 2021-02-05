Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,972 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,195,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,530,572,000 after buying an additional 958,866 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,149,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Xylem by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 972,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,781,000 after purchasing an additional 240,481 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 808.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 256,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,076,000 after purchasing an additional 227,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,023,000 after purchasing an additional 189,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $389,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,436.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,281,453. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,782 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,566 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Cowen lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.21.

Shares of XYL traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.54. 13,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,784. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 69.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.62 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.