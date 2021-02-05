Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ

Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ decreased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Xylem comprises approximately 1.6% of Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 206.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XYL. Citigroup cut their target price on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $389,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,436.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,281,453. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,782 shares of company stock worth $4,388,566. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XYL traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.02. 24,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.62 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

