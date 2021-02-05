Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stake Raised by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,221 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.11% of Xylem worth $20,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Xylem by 206.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total transaction of $584,446.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $389,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,436.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,782 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,566 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XYL. Raymond James lowered Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.14.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $97.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.62 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.35.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. Xylem’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

