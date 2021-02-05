Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Xylem has increased its dividend by 44.4% over the last three years.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of Xylem stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,126,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,766. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem has a one year low of $54.62 and a one year high of $108.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.29.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 7,263 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $714,025.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,507.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $389,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,959 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,436.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,782 shares of company stock worth $4,388,566. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.