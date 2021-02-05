Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Trading 18.4% Higher

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) shares shot up 18.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.40 and last traded at $35.28. 2,694,583 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 2,635,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.79.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YALA. Oppenheimer started coverage on Yalla Group in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Yalla Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.17.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.83 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Yalla Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Yalla Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter worth $175,000.

Yalla Group Company Profile (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

