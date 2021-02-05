Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) (TSE:YGR) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.80

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) (TSE:YGR) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and traded as high as $0.92. Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 237,346 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.45 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$0.60 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.80 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.90 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.34.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.02. The stock has a market cap of C$75.13 million and a PE ratio of 9.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.62.

In other news, Senior Officer Alan Glessing James bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$51,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 365,863 shares in the company, valued at C$252,445.47.

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. It holds interests in approximately 136 sections located to the north of the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

