Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.99

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.99 and last traded at $23.97, with a volume of 12240 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

YARIY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

