Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Trading Up 14.9%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s stock price was up 14.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.19 and last traded at $24.55. Approximately 5,218,951 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,862,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.36.

Several research firms have recently commented on YSG. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.60 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Yatsen in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YSG. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth $3,885,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth $842,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth $3,400,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth $666,000.

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

