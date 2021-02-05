YEE (YEE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $24,523.00

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 5th. One YEE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, YEE has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. YEE has a market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $24,523.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00069454 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $515.23 or 0.01365069 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,775.18 or 0.07352730 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00060675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006356 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00040113 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00017778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00020883 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE is a token. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

YEE Token Trading

YEE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

