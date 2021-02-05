YFIVE FINANCE (YFIVE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $102,117.00

YFIVE FINANCE (CURRENCY:YFIVE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. YFIVE FINANCE has a total market cap of $80,785.48 and approximately $102,117.00 worth of YFIVE FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YFIVE FINANCE has traded up 35.4% against the dollar. One YFIVE FINANCE token can currently be purchased for $4.45 or 0.00011835 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00054646 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.06 or 0.00167663 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00066719 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00082340 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00238815 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00045492 BTC.

About YFIVE FINANCE

YFIVE FINANCE’s total supply is 31,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,149 tokens. YFIVE FINANCE’s official website is www.yfive.finance

Buying and Selling YFIVE FINANCE

