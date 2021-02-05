YIELD App Price Up 138.2% Over Last Week (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 37.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One YIELD App token can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YIELD App has traded up 138.2% against the U.S. dollar. YIELD App has a total market cap of $16.78 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YIELD App alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00064453 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.82 or 0.01233772 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00055869 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2,432.13 or 0.06280036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005877 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00036958 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00016020 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000170 BTC.

YIELD App Profile

YLD is a token. YIELD App’s total supply is 33,320,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,984 tokens. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app . The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com

YIELD App Token Trading

YIELD App can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

