Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGA.L) (LON:YNGA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,041.55

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGA.L) (LON:YNGA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,041.55 and traded as high as $1,325.00. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGA.L) shares last traded at $1,325.00, with a volume of 17,455 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,206.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,041.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.40. The firm has a market cap of £455.67 million and a PE ratio of -38.29.

In other news, insider Simon Dodd bought 2,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, for a total transaction of £24,975.36 ($32,630.47).

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

