Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Raised to $113.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $107.00 to $113.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.84.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $102.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $110.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.61.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 3,387 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $352,315.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,828.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,063 shares of company stock worth $2,120,836. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 175.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

