Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd.

Yum China has raised its dividend by 140.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Yum China has a dividend payout ratio of 24.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Yum China to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Shares of Yum China stock traded up $1.41 on Friday, reaching $57.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,508,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,566. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.51. Yum China has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $61.18.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Yum China will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $116,688.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,109.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on YUMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Yum China presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.77.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

