Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Shares Up 9.4%

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB)’s share price shot up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.32. 1,044,255 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 322% from the average session volume of 247,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90.

Get Yunhong CTI alerts:

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.98 million for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative return on equity of 552.51% and a negative net margin of 19.62%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yunhong CTI stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Yunhong CTI worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yunhong CTI Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTIB)

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. The company offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.