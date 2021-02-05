Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Shares Up 9.4%

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB)’s share price shot up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.32. 1,044,255 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 322% from the average session volume of 247,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90.
Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.98 million for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative return on equity of 552.51% and a negative net margin of 19.62%.
Yunhong CTI Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTIB)
Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. The company offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.
