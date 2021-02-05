Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.90 Million

Brokerages forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) will post $38.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $42.40 million. BioDelivery Sciences International reported sales of $31.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full-year sales of $153.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $150.90 million to $155.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $190.13 million, with estimates ranging from $177.70 million to $205.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.87 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 25.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioDelivery Sciences International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.71.

NASDAQ BDSI opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $414.56 million, a PE ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.06. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $5.61.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, insider James Vollins sold 9,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $42,582.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,033.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Bailey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,716.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,747 shares of company stock valued at $218,016. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 546.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 17,502 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the third quarter worth $93,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 54.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,622 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 11.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

