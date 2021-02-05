Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.95 Million

Brokerages forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will announce $153.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $160.80 million and the lowest is $149.66 million. Community Bank System reported sales of $148.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year sales of $608.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $601.66 million to $613.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $615.17 million, with estimates ranging from $612.65 million to $619.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $68.18 on Friday. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $47.01 and a 12-month high of $70.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.52 and a 200-day moving average of $61.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

In other Community Bank System news, VP George J. Getman sold 5,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $363,081.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian R. Ace sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $253,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,262,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,842. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBU. State Street Corp raised its position in Community Bank System by 11.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,560,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,338,000 after purchasing an additional 450,716 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Community Bank System by 115.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 398,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,736,000 after purchasing an additional 213,992 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,732,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $421,110,000 after buying an additional 176,480 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 3,450.8% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 139,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,621,000 after buying an additional 136,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1,588.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 132,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 124,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

