Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Brokerages expect that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.41. First Midwest Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Geoghegan bought 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,003.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,603 shares in the company, valued at $147,213.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,426,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,841,000 after purchasing an additional 998,388 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,110,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,755,000 after acquiring an additional 216,048 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 939,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 380,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 124,660 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 34,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.78. The company had a trading volume of 26,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,562. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.27. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

