Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $590,000.00

Wall Street brokerages predict that Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) will post $590,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $570,000.00 to $600,000.00. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full-year sales of $2.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 million to $2.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heat Biologics.

Get Heat Biologics alerts:

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.59 million. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 527.90% and a negative return on equity of 44.07%.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

In other Heat Biologics news, Director Edward B. Smith III sold 103,304 shares of Heat Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $106,403.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Heat Biologics by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,406,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 708,948 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics during the third quarter worth about $366,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Heat Biologics during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Heat Biologics by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 98,715 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Heat Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heat Biologics stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73. Heat Biologics has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $30.10.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. The company's T-cell activation platform, includes two variations for intradermal administration, such as immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a dual-acting immunotherapy, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heat Biologics (HTBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.