Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.06. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PetIQ.

Get PetIQ alerts:

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $162.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.90 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.13%.

PETQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on PetIQ from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

In related news, CFO John Newland sold 9,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PETQ. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the third quarter worth $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of PetIQ by 289.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of PetIQ by 549.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PetIQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in PetIQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000.

Shares of PETQ stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $35.18. 199,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,182. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. PetIQ has a one year low of $15.83 and a one year high of $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.50.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PetIQ (PETQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.