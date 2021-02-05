Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) to report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Radian Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.68. Radian Group reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Radian Group will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Radian Group.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $375.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.40 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Radian Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RDN shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Radian Group by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Radian Group by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Radian Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 147,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RDN traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $20.16. The stock had a trading volume of 85,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,442. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.73. Radian Group has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $25.89.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

