Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Travelzoo posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Travelzoo.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TZOO. Zacks Investment Research cut Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barrington Research raised Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of TZOO stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average is $8.32. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the third quarter worth $79,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 13.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the third quarter valued at $210,000. 24.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

