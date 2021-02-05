Zacks: Analysts Expect Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) will announce earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.82) and the highest is ($0.62). Axsome Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.71) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.60). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.47) to ($2.44). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Axsome Therapeutics.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.01).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,279,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,733,000 after buying an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 58.7% during the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,722,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,751,000 after purchasing an additional 636,987 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 206,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after purchasing an additional 73,921 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $11,921,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 115,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,435,000 after buying an additional 15,347 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXSM stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.25. 216,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,496. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $109.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.97 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a current ratio of 9.99.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

