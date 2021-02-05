Zacks: Analysts Expect Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Endava’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.36. Endava posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Endava will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Endava had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DAVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Endava from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Endava from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Endava from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

Shares of NYSE DAVA traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.07. The stock had a trading volume of 360,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,849. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.96. Endava has a 52-week low of $27.21 and a 52-week high of $86.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Endava by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 654,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,246,000 after buying an additional 157,679 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Endava by 214.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 774,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,437,000 after purchasing an additional 527,795 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Endava by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Endava by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Endava by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 101,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

