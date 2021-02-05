Zacks: Analysts Expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to Announce $3.32 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) will announce $3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.39. Laredo Petroleum reported earnings of $3.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $11.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.11 to $11.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $15.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $173.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.59 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 111.63% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of LPI stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.92. 1,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,443. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.44. The company has a market cap of $335.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $37.20.

In related news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 305,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $3,638,460.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at $202,407.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 408,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,111.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,558,505 shares of company stock worth $29,666,674. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 313.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 46.7% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 24,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $690,000. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

