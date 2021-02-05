Zacks: Analysts Expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stantec’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.37. Stantec posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Stantec had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $687.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.62 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Stantec from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Stantec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Stantec from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.55.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Stantec by 15.0% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 38,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in Stantec by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,143,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,828,000 after acquiring an additional 202,006 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Stantec in the third quarter worth about $2,236,000. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $38.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average of $31.77. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.96. Stantec has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

