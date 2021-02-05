Zacks: Analysts Expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to Announce $0.25 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will report $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.23. TTM Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $523.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.59 million. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. TTM Technologies’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TTMI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their target price on TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research report on Thursday. Truist lifted their target price on TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.53.

In other TTM Technologies news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 4,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,519.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

TTM Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,608. TTM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.60.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

