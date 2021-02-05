Zacks: Analysts Expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $129.27 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) will announce sales of $129.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $127.80 million to $130.00 million. Veeco Instruments posted sales of $113.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year sales of $444.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $443.00 million to $445.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $503.23 million, with estimates ranging from $495.00 million to $511.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Veeco Instruments.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VECO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VECO opened at $20.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market cap of $994.72 million, a PE ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.42. Veeco Instruments has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $21.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average of $15.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3,160.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 956,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,162,000 after purchasing an additional 927,148 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,733,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,459,000 after buying an additional 519,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 130.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 375,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after buying an additional 212,659 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 696.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 239,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 209,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 412.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 221,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 178,556 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

