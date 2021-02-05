Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) will report sales of $48.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amalgamated Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.40 million and the highest is $50.52 million. Amalgamated Bank reported sales of $53.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will report full year sales of $204.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $199.45 million to $208.78 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $213.77 million, with estimates ranging from $205.38 million to $218.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amalgamated Bank.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.55 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Shares of AMAL stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. Amalgamated Bank has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.72.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 4,761.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 23,807 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 41.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 32,486 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amalgamated Bank by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the third quarter valued at $501,000.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

