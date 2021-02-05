Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $747.61 Million

Equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will announce sales of $747.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $733.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $758.40 million. Brown & Brown posted sales of $698.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on BRO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director James Charles Hays acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,421.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 45.9% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $43.91 on Friday. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

