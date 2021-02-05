Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) will post $1.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Invesco’s earnings. Invesco posted sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invesco will report full-year sales of $4.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $4.98 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $5.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Invesco.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

IVZ stock opened at $21.78 on Friday. Invesco has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $22.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average of $14.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 253.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

