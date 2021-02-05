Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) to Announce $0.45 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.52. Regions Financial posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Regions Financial.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens raised Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,172. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Regions Financial by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

RF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.93. 6,282,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,616,617. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average is $13.86. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $19.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

