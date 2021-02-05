Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to Post $0.67 EPS

Analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.76. Renewable Energy Group posted earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $5.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $576.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.41 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REGI. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist increased their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 55,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $96.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.13. Renewable Energy Group has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $109.98.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

