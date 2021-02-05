Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.83 Billion

Analysts expect Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) to post sales of $2.83 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.86 billion. Sonic Automotive posted sales of $2.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full-year sales of $9.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.69 billion to $9.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.19 billion to $11.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sonic Automotive.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America upgraded Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonic Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $42.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sonic Automotive has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $49.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.46.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

